Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Leann Marsili Obituary
Leann Marsili

Louisville - Leann Marsili, 79, died peacefully with her family beside her on May 30th, 2019. Leann was born September 18, 1939 in the West End of Louisville, KY. Leann is remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Leann is survived by her husband Freleand Taylor; brother Charles Gary Harrod; children Mark Stinnent, Louis Marsili, Gina (Kevin) Nylund, Shane (Donna) Taylor and Chris (Sarah) Taylor; grandchildren Dustin Woods, Alicia (Todd) Nylund, Josh (Jessica) Nylund, Jessica Nylund, Mark Campbell, Maria Nylund, Jacob Marsili, Raina and Josie Taylor, Christiana Kaster and Dalton Taylor; great-grandchildren Erica, Nolan and Dallas Ovington, Camden Knott and Maliah Nylund; many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Leann is preceded in death by her parents Gertrude and Bill Harrod; sons Kevin Stinnett and Louis Antonio Marsili; sisters Sue Jones and June Dull; and brothers Billy (daddy Bill) Harrod and Bobby Harrod.

The Funeral will be held at 12:00 Monday at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, followed by cremation. Visitation will be Sunday 12-8 pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 1, 2019
