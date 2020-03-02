|
|
Lee Byron Dobbs
Louisville - Lee B. Dobbs, 81, husband to the late Juanita Dobbs, passed away, with his family by his side, on Sunday March 1, 2020 at Norton Hosparus.
Lee was a proud Navy veteran, serving 23 years with 3 tours in Vietnam, and was a member of Amvets post # 61.
He is survived by children, Bill Adkins, (Theresa), Tim Adkins (Yolanda), Leslie Bodine, James Adkins (Missi), and Tony Delph (Christie) along with 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and daughters-in-law, Renae Delph and Allyson Adkins. He will also be missed by his family at the Hillview Family Diner.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 am at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1-6 pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020