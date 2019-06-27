|
|
Lee Edward Osborne, III
Louisville - 41, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019.
He is survived by his parents, Lee and Dana Osborne; children, LeShawndre Osborne and Faith Mack; grandchild, JaZaire Osborne; sisters, Toneda Babbage (Derek), and Sholanda Cherry (Bryce); grandmother, Lettie Osborne; companion, Nikkia Henderson, a host of relatives and friends,
Visitation: 5pm-8pm Friday, June 28, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. Funeral: 12pm Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the funeral home, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 27, 2019