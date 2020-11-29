Lee Francis Stalker



Louisville - Lee Francis Stalker, 87, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away at 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville.



Born August 2, 1933, in Louisville, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Charles Arthur and Nell English Stalker. He married Karen Gorbett on May 12, 1957, at the First Baptist Church in North Vernon; she survives.



Lee was a 1951 graduate of Anchorage-Eastern High School, in Anchorage, Kentucky, and a 1956 graduate of the University of Louisville Speed School. He served in the United States Air Force as a 1st Lieutenant and navigator from April of 1957 until August of 1962, when he was discharged as Captain. Lee flew on a KC-97 Stratotanker. He was a member of the Scottish Society of Louisville, Kentucky and a former member of First Baptist Church in North Vernon. He worked as a partner and mechanical engineer at VITOK Engineers in Louisville.



Surviving with his wife are his nephews, Charles Lee (Carlette) Stalker and Scott (Cherry) Stalker, both of Shelbyville, Kentucky; sisters-in-law, Violet Stalker of Simpsonville, Kentucky, Sue Kelley of Germantown, Tennessee, and Dinah Gay (Tom) Schofer of Brighton, Michigan; and cousin, Karen Conn of Louisville, Kentucky.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles E. Stalker; and brother-in-law, Jack Kelley.



A private funeral service will be held at Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Vernon. Burial will be in Vernon Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Memorials may be made in honor of Lee through the funeral home to the Kentucky Humane Society or The Dayspring Foundation.









