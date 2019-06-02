Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Lee Pulliam

Louisville - Lee Roy Pulliam, 84, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at his home.

He was retired from General Electric and a member of Highview Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharron Wolf.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Webb Pulliam; children, Karron Farias (Charlie), Anita Milby, Lee Pulliam, Jr. (Carol) and Michael Pulliam (Theresa); 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and brothers, Bud and Gary Pulliam.

His funeral is 10am Tuesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is 3-8pm Monday
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 2, 2019
