Lee R. Bruner
Louisville - went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at home, holding his wife's hand. He was born on November 30, 1937 to the late Cathern and Roscoe Bruner.
Born in Grayson County, KY, he retired from Clark Detroit Diesel as a parts manager and attended Valley View Baptist Church for 30 years and Cornerstone Baptist Church for the last couple of years with Pastor Matt Morris.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, J. Scott Bruner; and brother, Eugene Bruner.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Elizabeth Herron Bruner; children, Lee Ann Blankenship (Bruce), D. Clifford Vick, Beth Stamps (Joseph), and Gloria Owen; and grandchildren, Madison Blankenship Johnson (Logan), Dylan Michael Bruner, Lauren Segers (Ryan), Taylor Stamps; and great-grandsons, Warren Segers and Mason Segers.
His memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019