G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
349 Catalpa Street
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
1349 Catalpa Street
Lee Robert Jones Obituary
Lee Robert Jones

Louisville - 79, passed away February 5th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 1/2 years. He retired from Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company and Jewish Hospital.

He was the founder of RAP (Reaching All People) and Business Owner of Oak Street Hardware. Survivors include his children; Ricky and Robin Jones and Rosha (Derrell) Martin of Georgia, 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral: 11 am Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1349 Catalpa Street, burial: Green Meadows Cemetery, visitation: noon to 7 pm Friday at the church. G. C. Williams in charge of Arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
