Lee Robert Jones
Louisville - 79, passed away February 5th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 1/2 years. He retired from Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company and Jewish Hospital.
He was the founder of RAP (Reaching All People) and Business Owner of Oak Street Hardware. Survivors include his children; Ricky and Robin Jones and Rosha (Derrell) Martin of Georgia, 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral: 11 am Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1349 Catalpa Street, burial: Green Meadows Cemetery, visitation: noon to 7 pm Friday at the church. G. C. Williams in charge of Arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019