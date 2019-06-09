Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Roy Long

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lee Roy Long Obituary
Lee Roy Long

Louisville - 85, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

He was born on September 9, 1933 in Hardin County, Kentucky to Edward and Margaret Long. Lee Roy worked for Sims Plumbing Company and was a Master Plumber there for over 20 years. He also owned and operated Long's Plumbing. Lee Roy owned and showed quarter horses, and raised cattle.

He is preceded in death by his Parents and Wife, Pat Long.

Lee Roy is survived by his loving Wife, Rebecca Niman, Daughter, Patti Sue Long, and Brother, Richard (Shirley) Long.

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday at the funeral home with a private graveside service to follow.

To leave a special message for the family visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now