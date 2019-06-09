|
Lee Roy Long
Louisville - 85, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
He was born on September 9, 1933 in Hardin County, Kentucky to Edward and Margaret Long. Lee Roy worked for Sims Plumbing Company and was a Master Plumber there for over 20 years. He also owned and operated Long's Plumbing. Lee Roy owned and showed quarter horses, and raised cattle.
He is preceded in death by his Parents and Wife, Pat Long.
Lee Roy is survived by his loving Wife, Rebecca Niman, Daughter, Patti Sue Long, and Brother, Richard (Shirley) Long.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday at the funeral home with a private graveside service to follow.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 9, 2019