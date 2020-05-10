Leigh Margaret Garling
Louisville - Leigh Margaret Garling, 70, of Louisville, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at 5:38PM.
She was born July 13, 1949 in Louisville Kentucky, daughter of the late Norman and Lois (Burkel) Garling.
Leigh was a kind and gentle spirit. She loved her family; she loved her friends; she loved M & M's, Andy Griffith, ice cream, and blowing out the candles on her birthday cake. Leigh reminded us on a daily basis to live in the present; to love unconditionally; to never, ever take even the simple things in life for granted. Leigh will be greatly missed but she will live on in Spirit, as we follow her example of loving others and living our lives to the fullest, just as we are.
She is survived by her brother, Terry Garling (Lindy Oughtred), sister, Mary Garling-Robertson (Steve Robertson), nephew, Joel Love, uncle, Rick Burkel (Ann Burkel), great nephew, Jackson Love, and beloved friend Laura Carlisle and her wonderful friends at the residential care facility where she lived. She was preceded in death by her sister Creighton Garling Love.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, all services will be private. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews is entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.RattermanBrothers.com to leave online condolences to the family.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020.