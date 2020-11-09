Leila Eckert
Jeffersonville - Leila Cousins Eckert, 92, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was an active member of Clark County Indiana Democratic Women's and Men's Club, hosted election volunteers and received the Shirley Nolot Service Award for Community Involvement, Democratic Leadership and Patriotism; former member of Danville, IL P.T.A. and Kindergarten Board, was a Sunday School teacher and active in Women's Society at St. James United Methodist Church, The A.C.L.U., and Elk's Women's Golf Association, and Founding member of Americans United for Separation of Church and State. She was a fashion consultant at Snider's Cotton Shop and a retired Service Clerk from Illinois Power Company in Danville. She was a native of Oil City, Pennsylvania. She loved animals and nature.
She will be greatly missed by her loving family: Husband John D. Eckert; Son Steven F. Eckert (wife Jane Bigelow Eckert); daughter Sara "Sally" Seyal (husband Dr. Saleem Seyal); grandsons Scott Eckert (wife Vanessa), Taj Seyal and John Seyal (wife Kait) and granddaughters Dr. Lindsey Eckert and Dr. Shereen Seyal (husband Michael Budden),two great granddaughters Jenny and Arthur Grace, and great grandson Jack.
She was preceded in death by her father Belmont H. Cousins; mother Sara Lewis Cousins, sister Shirley Jackson and brother Cmdr. William (Bill) Cousins.
Donations in her memory can be made to Americans United for Separation of Church and State, Alzheimer's Association
, ACLU, Kentucky Humane Society or National Parks Foundation.
E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home was in charge of her arrangements. Private services were held.