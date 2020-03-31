|
|
Leland Jackson
Jeffersonville - Leland Jackson, 85, of Jeffersonville, IN passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at his home. Scott Funeral Home has been entrusted with his care and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Leland was born on January 21, 1935 to the late Lenard and Myrna Jackson. Throughout his life, Leland was very active. He worked diligently at Ford Motor for many years, and eventually retired from there. He enjoyed hunting, and could often be found in a field hunting pheasants or quail. He also loved sports and was an avid Louisville Cardinal fan.
Along with his parents, Leland is preceded in death by his wife, Violet Jackson.
Surviving are his children, Garry Jackson (Lynda), Mark Jackson (Judy), and Cheryl Beam (Mark); step-daughter, Gwendolyn Sloane; brother, Darrell Jackson (Wanda); grandchildren; Brandon Jackson, Jeffrey Jackson, Brittney Howell, Mika Stevenson, Matthew Jackson, Corie Shirk, Kaitlin Jackson, Brent Beam, and Kelli Fenzau; and 16 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Zion Baptist Church, 85 Zion Church Rd. Reynolds Station, KY 42368 or the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.scottfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020