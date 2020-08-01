1/1
Leland Taylor Marret Sr.
Leland Taylor Marret, Sr.

Leland Taylor Marret died suddenly July 18, 2020 of a brain hemorrhage. He was the son of Joseph Davis Marret, Sr. and Carolyn Taylor Marret, and the first grandson of E. Leland Taylor, former Mayor of Louisville. He is survived by two brothers, Jefferson and Davis Marret, his wife, Mary Angeletti Marret, his children Carolyn Mills (Mark), Taylor Marret (Christine), his step-children, Maria Mees Widowski (Thomas), Joseph Mees, Michael Mees (Paola), and five grandchildren, Isaac and Everett Marret, Andrew, Eleanor, and Catherine Widowski.

Leland was a farmer, first in South Carolina growing cotton, corn and soybeans, and then in Henry Co., Kentucky where he operated a dairy and grew tobacco. When he retired from farming, he owned and operated a paint store in Middletown, Ky. In recent years, he lived part-time in Yucatan, Mexico where he bought and renovated houses, both urban and seaside. He was a beloved friend to all who knew him, a source of endless stories, intelligence, kindness, and good humor daily. He will be missed by family and friends. In life, I loved you dearly, in death I love you still. In my heart, you hold a place no one will ever fill. There will be no visitation and his burial will be private in Cave Hill Cemetery.




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
