Leldon Love, Jr.



Louisville - 74, passed away October 10, 2020. He was retired from Ford Motor Company.



Survivors: daughter, Deborah Love; sister, Carolyn Love; nieces & nephews including Howard Love who was his caregiver.



Visitation: 1-2 pm Friday with Memorial Services following at G. C. Williams Funeral Home.









