Lella Fields
Shepherdsville - Age 87, of Shepherdsville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 31,2019. Mrs. Fields was born on June 16, 1931 to the late Bill Hibbard and Myrtle Muncy. Among those who preceded her in death are her parents; brother, Ford Hibbard; and sister, Martha Baxter. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, R.C. Fields; son, Randall Fields (Tammy); 3 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren; dog, Lilly; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, Aril 4, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with entombment at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Friends and family may pay their respects on Wednesday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Thursday from 9:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 2, 2019