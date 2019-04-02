Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lella Fields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lella Fields


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lella Fields Obituary
Lella Fields

Shepherdsville - Age 87, of Shepherdsville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 31,2019. Mrs. Fields was born on June 16, 1931 to the late Bill Hibbard and Myrtle Muncy. Among those who preceded her in death are her parents; brother, Ford Hibbard; and sister, Martha Baxter. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, R.C. Fields; son, Randall Fields (Tammy); 3 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren; dog, Lilly; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, Aril 4, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with entombment at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Friends and family may pay their respects on Wednesday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Thursday from 9:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home.

www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now