Lemuel A. Dever
1939 - 2020
Lemuel A. Dever

Louisville - Lemuel Dever, 81, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. Born in Bradsfordville, Kentucky on January 10, 1939, he was the son of the late Frederick and Lucy Dever. He was a graduate of Taylor County High School and attended the University of Kentucky.

Lemuel served his country for four years with the Air Force and discharged in 1968. Lemuel was retired with thirty years of service from the Jefferson County Health Department. He loved fishing, sports, especially Kentucky Wildcat basketball and sharing stories with friends and family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and Papaw.

In addition to his parents two sisters, Loreta Burress and Inez Cox and two brothers, J.W. Dever, Frederick M. Dever Jr., preceded Lemuel in death.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of thirty-seven years, Carol Dever, daughters, Linda McIntyre(Kevin), Michelle Wotherspoon(Adam), two stepsons, Kenny Whitehead(Amy), Kevin Whitehead, seven grandchildren, Mackenzie, Michael, Raven, Rylan, Ava, Sierra, Garrett, and brother Vyron Dever.

Visitation will be Monday, October 26, 2020 from 2-8pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home-Okolona, 8519 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219. Funeral Service will be Tuesday at 11am with burial to follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, Kentucky. In order to adhere to public health requirements, family members and friends are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times during the services. Please visit our website www.archlheadypreston.com to leave your online condolences for the family.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
OCT
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
5029691367
