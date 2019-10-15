|
|
Len D. Wathen
Bardstown - Len D. Wathen, 66, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. Len retired from Jim Beam after 20 years of service and prior to that was a long time employee of Swift & Company formerly Armour Foods. He was an avid UofL fan and loved music, playing the drums and fiddle. Len was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Len was preceded in death by his parents, David and Freda Wathen. Left to cherish Len's memory is his loving wife of 46 years, Carolyn; children, Kristy Sheppard Riley, David Wathen (Mandie), grandchildren, Briana Riley, Xander Wathen, Kai Simpson; siblings, Deborah Clute (Don), Brian, Tony, and Mark Wathen; and several nieces and nephews. The Celebration of Life will be Friday, October 18, 2019 at 12pm at Evergreen Funeral Home with visitation on Thursday from 12pm-8pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share condolences with Len's family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019