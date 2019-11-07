|
Lena Ford Hall
LOUISVILLE - 107, died November 4, 2019, with her family by her side at Signature Healthcare at Jefferson Manor where she is a 2019 Hall of Fame Inductee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred J. Hall, children and grandchildren, parents and siblings. She is survived by a nephew and host of grandchildren and friends.
Lena was an active member of Broadway Temple AME Zion Church and the General Conference for many decades serving in various roles.
A public Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at AD Porter and Sons located at 1300 West Chestnut Street, Metro Louisville, Kentucky. We will gather beginning at 11 and the service will begin at Noon.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019