|
|
Lena Mae Speed
Louisville - 81, passed away September 18, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nellie Louise Speed-Harley.
Lena worked several years for Jefferson County Public Schools.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 63 years, James R. Speed; sons, James Speed (Veronica) & Darrell Speed (Tonja); grandchildren, Anna Harley, Kayla Harley, Chelsea Harley, Rachel Speed, Reid Speed & Reese Speed; great-grandchildren, Hallie Rae Speed.
Visitation Monday, September 23, 2019, 2-7pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Funeral Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 11am in the Arch L. Heady & Son Chapel with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens.
Visit www.archlheadypreston.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019