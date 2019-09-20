Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
(502) 969-1367
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
Lena Mae Speed

Lena Mae Speed Obituary
Lena Mae Speed

Louisville - 81, passed away September 18, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nellie Louise Speed-Harley.

Lena worked several years for Jefferson County Public Schools.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 63 years, James R. Speed; sons, James Speed (Veronica) & Darrell Speed (Tonja); grandchildren, Anna Harley, Kayla Harley, Chelsea Harley, Rachel Speed, Reid Speed & Reese Speed; great-grandchildren, Hallie Rae Speed.

Visitation Monday, September 23, 2019, 2-7pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Funeral Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 11am in the Arch L. Heady & Son Chapel with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens.

Visit www.archlheadypreston.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
