Lena Maedell Short
Elizabethtown - Lena MAEDELL Kirtley Short, 94 of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her home.
She was a native of Hart County, a lifelong member of Trinity Wesleyan Church and retired from Bussmans.
There was a no better cook on Earth and she loved having company and cooking for them. She was the Hospitality Queen. She had a servant spirit and loved the Lord and her family.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Charles Edward Kirtley and Harley Omar Short; her parents, Vernon and Annie Ferren and 12 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by two children, Jimmy (Pam) Kirtley and Janice (Jake) Lynn all of Elizabethtown; two grandchildren, Landon Kirtley (Brandi) and Amy Kirtley-Hill (Stephen) and five great grandchildren, Asher Tabb, Camden Kirtley, Lynnen Kirtley, Natalie Hill and Ryan Hill.
The funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at The Driven Church with Pastor Trent Evans and Rev. Billy Curle officiating. Burial will follow in Hardin Memorial Park.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m. and continue after 9 a.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of Contributions to Clarity Solutions for Women, Hosparus or Gideons International.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020