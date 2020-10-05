1/1
Lena Pearl Henderson
Ms. Lena Pearl Henderson

Louisville - 86, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020.

She was a honorary member of Pure in Heart Baptist Church.

Lena was preceded in death by her sons, Louis Allison and Jimmy "James" Earl Morris.

She is survived by children, Charles Morris, Brenda Morris, Delisa DeBree and Marshall DeBree; 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Morris, and a host of family and friends.

Visitation: 10am-12pm Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Pure in Heart in Heart Baptist Church, 1639 W. Kentucky, with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Arrangements entrusted A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
