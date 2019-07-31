|
Lena Piercy Pence
Louisville - Lena Piercy Pence, 96, passed away Monday morning, July 29, 2019 at Baptist Health.
Born May 7, 1923 in Wayne County, KY, Lena was a daughter of the late Dillard and Pearl Davis Piercy. She loved to cook, tend to her gardens and was an exceptional seamstress.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harold Pence, her sister Elsie Piercy, and three brothers Clyde, Estill and Lyle Piercy.
Survivors include her sister-in-law Faye Piercy, two nieces and a nephew Jackie Haney, Donna Wilson and Tim Piercy and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road on Friday, August 2nd from 10 a.m. until her funeral service at 1 p.m., followed by burial at Resthaven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 31, 2019