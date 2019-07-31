Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lena Pence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena Piercy Pence


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lena Piercy Pence Obituary
Lena Piercy Pence

Louisville - Lena Piercy Pence, 96, passed away Monday morning, July 29, 2019 at Baptist Health.

Born May 7, 1923 in Wayne County, KY, Lena was a daughter of the late Dillard and Pearl Davis Piercy. She loved to cook, tend to her gardens and was an exceptional seamstress.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harold Pence, her sister Elsie Piercy, and three brothers Clyde, Estill and Lyle Piercy.

Survivors include her sister-in-law Faye Piercy, two nieces and a nephew Jackie Haney, Donna Wilson and Tim Piercy and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation will be at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road on Friday, August 2nd from 10 a.m. until her funeral service at 1 p.m., followed by burial at Resthaven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now