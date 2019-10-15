Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Paul II
3521 Goldsmith Lane
Louisville, KY
Lena Richards "Betty" Kimpflein


1925 - 2019
Lena Richards "Betty" Kimpflein Obituary
Lena "Betty" Richards Kimpflein

Louisville - Lena "Betty" Richards Kimpflein, 94, went to be with her heavenly father on October 14, 2019 at the Episcopal Church Home of Louisville.

Betty was born on July 9, 1925 in Allen County, KY to the late Henry Frank and Vienna Mae Richards. She worked as a secretary to the President of Liquid Transporters for 20 years. She was a devoted member of St. John Paul II.

She was preceded in death in 2007 by her husband of 60 years, Andrew Louis Kimpflein, two siblings, Rachel Logan and Robert Richards and great-grandson Brian Willet Brooks.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Sandy Brooks, Dianne Lauer (Greg), Joan Riggs (Ted), 4 grandchildren Brian Brooks (Amanda), Stephen Brooks (Tiffany), Kimberly Michelle Goode (Josh) and Lisa Kopp (Nick), 10 great-grandchildren Justin, Katie, Clayton, Bradon, Elijah, Mia, Taylor, Nick, Parker, and Stella, brother Tom Richards (Penny) and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 3-8pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40218. A prayer service will be conducted during visitation at 4:00pm

Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10am at St. John Paul II, 3521 Goldsmith Lane, Louisville, KY 40218.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
