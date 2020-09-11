Lendell Lee ConnerLouisville - Lendell Lee Conner, 65, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020 after an extended battle with cancer. He was born on October 22, 1954 in Chicago Heights, IL to the late Joseph and Betty Conner.Lendell was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Pam Battista.Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 46 years, Robin Conner; his children Joel Andrew (Crystal) Conner, Angela Dawn (Tracy) Pike, David Paul (Katie) Conner, James Joseph (Janet) Conner; seven grandchildren Conner, Payton, Jewel, Austin, Logan, Barry, and Savannah; siblings Gary (Joanne) Conner, Terry "Sis" (Kenny) Wise, Tammy (Scott) Moran, Darren Conner, Timothy Conner; and brother-in-law Ray Battista.There will be no services at this time. Ratterman Funeral Home in St. Matthews in entrusted with the arrangements.