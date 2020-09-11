1/
Lendell Lee Conner
1954 - 2020
Lendell Lee Conner

Louisville - Lendell Lee Conner, 65, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020 after an extended battle with cancer. He was born on October 22, 1954 in Chicago Heights, IL to the late Joseph and Betty Conner.

Lendell was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Pam Battista.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 46 years, Robin Conner; his children Joel Andrew (Crystal) Conner, Angela Dawn (Tracy) Pike, David Paul (Katie) Conner, James Joseph (Janet) Conner; seven grandchildren Conner, Payton, Jewel, Austin, Logan, Barry, and Savannah; siblings Gary (Joanne) Conner, Terry "Sis" (Kenny) Wise, Tammy (Scott) Moran, Darren Conner, Timothy Conner; and brother-in-law Ray Battista.

There will be no services at this time. Ratterman Funeral Home in St. Matthews in entrusted with the arrangements.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
