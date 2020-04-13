Resources
Louisville - Lenix Burns, Jr., 73, loving husband to Venida Mullen Burns quietly transitioned over to be with our Lord on Tuesday evening, April 7th, 2020.

Lenix worked over 30 years for Alcoa/Reynolds Metals, (beginning with Anaconda Aluminum). He was an active, lifelong member of Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church.

Besides his wife of 52 years, he is survived by his children, Lenix Burns, III (Janet), Kellie M. Harbison (Kendrick) granddaughters, Aiyanna Harbison-Mudd and Aleah Marche' Harbison. Siblings, Betty Anderson, Dorothy Jones, Janice Kie, George A. and Joe Ed Burns (Gertha), a host of loving nieces, nephews and his Corinthian Church Family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his Church, Corinthian Baptist Church, 1916 W. Jefferson Street, Louisville, KY 40203.

Services and burial are private. Lenix entrusted to the care of Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home West.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
