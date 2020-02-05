Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:30 AM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Lenora Brooks Obituary
Lenora Brooks

Louisville - Lenora M. Brooks, 87, entered her eternal home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family.

She was a woman of great faith and a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church for over 50 years. She was retired from Old Fitzgerald Distillery.

Preceding her in death are her husband, Claude Brooks; daughter, Brenda Brooks; and son-in-law, Jackie Abrams.

She is survived by her children, Sherry Abrams, Steve Brooks (Dalal), Mary Helen Feldhoff (Eric) and Yvonne Greever; nine grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

Her funeral is 11:30am Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation is noon-7pm Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
