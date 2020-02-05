|
|
Lenora Brooks
Louisville - Lenora M. Brooks, 87, entered her eternal home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family.
She was a woman of great faith and a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church for over 50 years. She was retired from Old Fitzgerald Distillery.
Preceding her in death are her husband, Claude Brooks; daughter, Brenda Brooks; and son-in-law, Jackie Abrams.
She is survived by her children, Sherry Abrams, Steve Brooks (Dalal), Mary Helen Feldhoff (Eric) and Yvonne Greever; nine grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
Her funeral is 11:30am Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation is noon-7pm Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020