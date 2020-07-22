Leo Anthony HellmuellerLOUISVILLE - Leo Anthony Hellmueller, 93, passed away Tuesday July 21, 2020, one month short of his 94th Birthday. He was a retired engineer for Naval Ordnance Station Louisville after 28 years of service. He was a US Navy veteran of World War II and a graduate of St. Xavier High School, class of 1945. Leo received a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Louisville. He was an animal lover and a catholic.Left to honor his memory is his niece and devoted caregiver, Natalie Dugan.He was preceeded in death by his mother Margaret Long Hellmueller, his twin brother Lawrence Hellmueller, sisters Margaret Hellmueller and Norma Hellmueller Dugan.Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery. Friends may gather at the main entrance at 9:45.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The Animal Care Society or an animal rescue group of your choice.