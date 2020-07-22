1/1
Leo Anthony Hellmueller
Leo Anthony Hellmueller

LOUISVILLE - Leo Anthony Hellmueller, 93, passed away Tuesday July 21, 2020, one month short of his 94th Birthday. He was a retired engineer for Naval Ordnance Station Louisville after 28 years of service. He was a US Navy veteran of World War II and a graduate of St. Xavier High School, class of 1945. Leo received a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Louisville. He was an animal lover and a catholic.

Left to honor his memory is his niece and devoted caregiver, Natalie Dugan.

He was preceeded in death by his mother Margaret Long Hellmueller, his twin brother Lawrence Hellmueller, sisters Margaret Hellmueller and Norma Hellmueller Dugan.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery. Friends may gather at the main entrance at 9:45.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The Animal Care Society or an animal rescue group of your choice.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
1 entry
July 23, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Richard Park
