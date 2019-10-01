|
|
Leo Franczek
Louisville - Leo Franczek passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at his home in Louisville, with his sons at hand caring to his needs.
He was born in Calumet City, Illinois to Polish parents who years earlier arrived in the U.S. through Ellis Island, NY. He and his three siblings all served honorably in the military, with Leo enlisting in the Navy near the end of WWII. After completing his service, he became a skillful carpenter and demanding construction foreman, working on some of Chicago's largest buildings.
He married his loving wife, Betty Parker, in 1950 and the two were inseparable for 60 years until her death in 2010. They are now again inseparable.
He was a steadfast Christian and faithful member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church - secure in his faith and willingly sharing it. He expressed great pride and appreciation for his four sons; aware of their efforts to help him fill the gap left by their mom's passing, and caring for him until the end.
He is survived by his sons: Stan (Karen), Mark (Diana), Thomas (Diane), Scott; and four grandchildren, Jennifer, Leah, Eva, and Lana; and two great-grandchildren Connor and Mya.
Private family funeral service will be held at Duncan Memorial Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Proem Polish Ministries, 12910 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40243, or Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 13800 Aiken Rd, 40245.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019