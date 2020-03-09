Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
531 E. Liberty St
Leo Joseph Droppelman


1926 - 2020
Leo Joseph Droppelman Obituary
Leo Joseph Droppelman

Louisville - Leo Joseph Droppelman, 93, died peacefully Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born in Jefferson County, Kentucky on July 14, 1926 to Leo Bernard and Mayme Schley Droppelman.

Mr. Droppelman was a lifelong parishioner at his parents' St. Boniface Catholic Church. He was a graduate of Saint Xavier High School and Xavier University. He served in World War II in the Pacific theatre, and later in the Korean War. Mr. Droppelman had a distinguished career at GE, where he worked in various management positions at its Louisville Appliance Park for over 35 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mary Lee Droppelman and his sister Rose Marie Droppelman Johnson (Emory G.).

He is survived by daughter Mary E. Carbaugh, niece Jamie Johnson Harper, nephew Emory G. Johnson, Jr., their respective children and grandchildren, several cherished cousins, and dear friends spanning decades with whom he enjoyed their friendships often at his "Camp" on the Ohio River.

Visitation will be from 10:30-11:15 am on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Ratterman Funeral Home in St. Matthews, 3711 Lexington Road. A funeral mass will be offered at 12:00 noon at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 531 E. Liberty St. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy to the Nativity Academy at St. Boniface. www.nativitylouisville.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
