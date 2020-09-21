1/1
Leo Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leo Martin

Smithfield, - Leo Martin, 82 of Smithfield, Kentucky passed away September 8, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville. Born January 21, 1938 in Edmonson County, Kentucky he was the son of W. Herbert and Janie (Priddy) Martin.

Leo retired from Ford Motor Company and then worked as a car salesman for 25 years. Leo was an avid golfer and overall sports fan. He will be remembered for his love of family and friends and his dedication to both.

He survived by his wife of 35 years Susan Martin of Smithfield, Kentucky; his daughter Jill Aines and her husband Michael of LaGrange, KY; his brother Jerome Martin and his wife Barbara of Crestwood, KY; his sister, Cheryl Burnett and her husband Doug of Fort Myers, Florida; his grandchildren, Natalie Shearer, Cameron Shearer, Zach Martin and Zeke Martin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Todd Martin.

A memorial service will be held at Crestwood Baptist Church in Crestwood, Kentucky at 4:00pm on September 25, 2020.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved