Leo W. Bush, III
Colorado - Leo W. Bush, III, 67 (1951-2019) passed away peacefully 7/7/2019 at his home in Colorado where he lived since 1980. He was the son of the late Leo W. Bush, Jr. and Patricia (Wheatley) Bush. Leo is survived by his wife of 29 years Carol Allers Bush; his mother, Patricia (Wheatley) Bush, sisters Karen Bush Bisig (John), Susan Bush Pogue (Darrell), and Monica Bush Crouch (Dennis), Sheila Bush Gividen (Paul), Cindy Bush Dilly (George); Six nephews, four nieces, 4 great nephews and 5 great nieces. Leo was a 1969 graduate of Saint Xavier High School, he attended Stevens Institute of Technology for two years and is a graduate of the University of Louisville. Leo moved to Colorado after graduating college and enjoyed a long career with FedEx before retiring. He will be remembered in a mass at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Johnsontown Rd. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10:00am. Reception to follow at the Parish Life Center at St. Andrew Academy on Columbine Drive.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019