Services
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
2718 Virginia Avenue
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 778-7096
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
2718 Virginia Avenue
Louisville, KY 40211
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
2718 Virginia Avenue
Louisville, KY 40211
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Bridges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon Bridges Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon Bridges Jr. Obituary
Leon Bridges, Jr.

Louisville - 69, passed away Sat. Nov. 16, 2019. Survivors: children Shannon (Chris), Demetria, Lacy, Dawnishea, LeOndria, James, Leon III (J'Dawn), Lamar, Brittney, Whittney; siblings, Yvonne, Ethelyn (Earl), Alfonso; 30 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Saturday, 10 AM followed by service at 12 P.M. Both services will be held at Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home Inc., 2718 Virginia Ave. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Condolences: www.hathawayandclark.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -