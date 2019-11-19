|
|
Leon Bridges, Jr.
Louisville - 69, passed away Sat. Nov. 16, 2019. Survivors: children Shannon (Chris), Demetria, Lacy, Dawnishea, LeOndria, James, Leon III (J'Dawn), Lamar, Brittney, Whittney; siblings, Yvonne, Ethelyn (Earl), Alfonso; 30 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Saturday, 10 AM followed by service at 12 P.M. Both services will be held at Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home Inc., 2718 Virginia Ave. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Condolences: www.hathawayandclark.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019