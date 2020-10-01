1/1
Leon Duncan Jr.
Leon Duncan, Jr.

Louisville - 57, transitioned from this earthly life into his eternal life on September 23, 2020. He professed his life to Christ and joined Midwest Church of Christ.

He graduated and received his diploma from Ballard High School.

Leon was born to the late Katy L. Duncan and the surviving father, Leon Phoenix.

He is survived by his 5 children, Re'Yana, Leon III, Reiona, Deiona & Dana Duncan; 5 grandchildren, Darion Duncan, Odishio Peters, Da'NaJa, Daniyah Johnson, and Daylin Johnson, 3 brothers, Maurice, Charles, and Dwayne Duncan, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Visitation: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m./ Funeral Service 1 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Midwest Church of Christ, 2115 Garland Ave., Louisville, Ky. 40211. Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home.




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Midwest Church of Christ
OCT
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Midwest Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
