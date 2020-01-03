|
Leon Harry Bideau
Louisville - 86, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020.
He was a retired owner of Able Insurance Services and an Army veteran of the Korean War.
Leon is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Carolyn Snow Bideau; children, Noel Bideau (Maxine), Brent Bideau (Dr. Robin) and Michelle Brotherson Menefee (Brent); 7 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandson.
His celebration of life service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 7th at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens-West. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday at Rattermans.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020