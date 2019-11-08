|
|
Leon "Eddie" Jones Sr.
Louisville - Jones, Leon "Eddie" Sr., 76, passed away November 7, 2019. He was a police officer for 31 years and retired as the Chief of Police with Jefferson County Police. Eddie was an Army veteran and an avid golfer. He was also known as Poppy to his grandchildren, who he loved spending time with and were his world.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Ida Jones.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 55 years, Wanda Jones; children, Lisa Favreau (Tony), Eddie Jones Jr. (DeAnna), and Kelly Mitchell (Doug); grandchildren, Kaelin, Emily, Taylor, Madison, Evan, and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Makenzie, Anna, and one on the way, Rolland.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 12 pm at Arch L. Heady Funeral Home at Resthaven, with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Monday from 2 pm-8 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in memory of Eddie may be made to the or an organization of your choice.
Please visit www.archlheadyresthaven.com to share your memories of Eddie with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019