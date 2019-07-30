Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
Leon "Bronco" Lane Obituary
Leon "Bronco" Lane

Louisville - Leon "Bronco" Lane, 72, of Louisville, passed away July 27, 2019. He was retired from the Ford Truck Plant and was a Vietnam Army veteran. He was a member of the Elks, American Legion, and VFW.

He is survived by his brother, Eric W. Lane; sister-in-law, Linda Lane; brother-in-law, Mike Huber; and his very close friend, Linda Ladegast.

Funeral service will be 12pm Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-6pm Wednesday and 9am-12pm on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory can be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 30, 2019
