|
|
Leon "Bronco" Lane
Louisville - Leon "Bronco" Lane, 72, of Louisville, passed away July 27, 2019. He was retired from the Ford Truck Plant and was a Vietnam Army veteran. He was a member of the Elks, American Legion, and VFW.
He is survived by his brother, Eric W. Lane; sister-in-law, Linda Lane; brother-in-law, Mike Huber; and his very close friend, Linda Ladegast.
Funeral service will be 12pm Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-6pm Wednesday and 9am-12pm on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory can be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 30, 2019