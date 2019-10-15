Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Community Baptist Church
4909 E. Indian Trail
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Community Baptist Church
4909 E. Indian Trail
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon Montgomery Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon Montgomery Sr. Obituary
Leon Montgomery, Sr.

Louisville - 75, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Montgomery; children, Leunika, LaNita and Leon Montgomery, Jr. and Latricia Hicks; 4 siblings, 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday with funeral on Friday at 12 noon both at Community Baptist Church, 4909 E. Indian Trail; Entombment: Resthaven Memorial Cemetery; Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now