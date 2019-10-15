|
Leon Montgomery, Sr.
Louisville - 75, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Montgomery; children, Leunika, LaNita and Leon Montgomery, Jr. and Latricia Hicks; 4 siblings, 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday with funeral on Friday at 12 noon both at Community Baptist Church, 4909 E. Indian Trail; Entombment: Resthaven Memorial Cemetery; Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019