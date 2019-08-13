Services
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Farley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon R. Farley Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon R. Farley Sr. Obituary
Leon R. Farley, Sr.

Louisville - 75, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019.

He was an Army and Navy veteran.

He is survived by his children, Yolanda Johnson-Martin, Leon R. Farley, Jr., and Rosalind Farley; siblings, Charles Farley, Andrea Martin, Louisa Adams, Lewis Adams; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.

Visitation: 10 am-12 pm Friday, August 16, 2019 at A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd., with funeral to follow at 12 noon. Burial: Louisville Memorial Gardens-East.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now