|
|
Leon R. Farley, Sr.
Louisville - 75, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019.
He was an Army and Navy veteran.
He is survived by his children, Yolanda Johnson-Martin, Leon R. Farley, Jr., and Rosalind Farley; siblings, Charles Farley, Andrea Martin, Louisa Adams, Lewis Adams; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.
Visitation: 10 am-12 pm Friday, August 16, 2019 at A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd., with funeral to follow at 12 noon. Burial: Louisville Memorial Gardens-East.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 13, 2019