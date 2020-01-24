|
Leona Faye Smith Kimble
Louisville - Faye Kimble, 84, passed peacefully with family members by her side in Louisville, KY on January 22, 2020.
She was born on November 11th 1935 to the late George Denny and Lula Kathleen Smith in Whitesburg, KY, and was raised in Benham, KY in Harlan County. The daughter of a coal miner, she was very proud of her Appalachian heritage. She loved animals and made everyone laugh. She lived humbly and was overly generous; she would give anything she owned to someone she thought needed it more. She had a huge heart, judged no one and loved all people equally, from all backgrounds and lifestyles. We will always treasure our visits to Benham and we will miss Faye's endless stories of her childhood.
She is preceded in death by her brothers, Adrian Leo Smith and Vorace Ray Smith, her sister Shirley Burdette Smith Tolliver, and her niece, Valerie Smith Morrison.
She is survived by her brother Duane Alden Smith, her children James Douglas Kimble, Jr. (Dina), Angela Unju Kimble, Kathleen Ann Beyers (Donald), Alice Kimble (Stephen McMillen), and 5 grandchildren: Shane Douglas Kimble, Nathan Jay Kim, Jacqueline Andrea Beyers, Ian Nicholas Kimble, and Abrayah Faye McMillen, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
There will be a celebration of her life on February 1st at 7 PM at the River Oak Clubhouse at 2400 Mellwood Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206.
In lieu of flowers the family would prefer that you make a donation to the Kentucky Humane Society or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020