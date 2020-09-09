1/1
Leona G. Quickert
1922 - 2020
Leona G. Quickert

Louisville - Leona G. Quickert, 98 of Louisville, passed away September 7, 2020. She was born June 4, 1922 to the late Henry and Leona Jochum. Prior to retiring, Leona worked for Heitzman Bakery.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband: John J. Quickert; her daughter: Jacqueline Roberts; and 5 sisters.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter: Carolyn L. Craig (Jr); her 4 grandchildren: 10 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may either be made to the charity of your choice or MS Foundation Cathy's Cure.

Visitation will be held 4-7 PM with a prayer service at 6:30 PM Friday, September 11, 2020 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Arch L Heady at Resthaven
SEP
11
Prayer Service
06:30 PM
Arch L Heady at Resthaven
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
