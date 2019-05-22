|
Leona O. Milner
Lexington - Born 10/17/1922 - Cleveland, Tennessee
Died 5/12/2019 - Lexington, Kentucky
Widow of Acie D. Milner. Last of 4 children born to Labron and Jane Ownbey. She was predeceased by sisters Irene Duncan and Inez Waldrop and brother Howard Ownbey. Survived by son Stephen (Patricia), 3 grandsons, 5 great grandchildren, nephews Leroy (Carol) Duncan, Larry and Randy Ownbey, and niece Lana (Chick) Beyerle. Leona graduated from Louisville Girls High School, where she played softball and basketball, and received a B.S. in accounting from the University of Louisville. She was a long time employee of L&N and CSX Railroads. Graveside service at Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville, KY, May 24, 2019 at 1:30 PM. Memorials to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607; Salvation Army, 736 W. Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 22, 2019