Louisville - Leonard Conway Brown, 80, of Louisville, died at his home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Leonard grew up in Lexington, attended Lexington Catholic High School, received his BS degree from Transylvania University where he was a member of Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity, and MA in Secondary Guidance Counseling from Western Ky. University. He was preceded in death by his parents J. Ardath and Mary Margaret Garland Brown, a sister, Mary Margaret Brown, and daughter, Lauren Elizabeth Roberts. He is survived by his wife, Gail Lutz Brown, son, Dan and his wife, Angie Brown, son-in-law, Chris Roberts and grandchildren, Elizabeth Roberts, Cole Roberts, Jackson and Jenna Brown all of Louisville, and a brother, Rev. William G. Brown, Frankfort, Ky., and several nephews and nieces.
He was a science teacher, assistant athletic director, boys' JV and varsity basketball coach and guidance counselor for the Jefferson County Public Schools at Western High School. During his career as an educator, he was president of Jefferson County Counselors Association, JCSCA, and received the Keystone Award for Outstanding Guidance Counselor in 1987, and in 1992, KYACAC Lifetime Membership Award, PTSA Life Membership Award and 15th District PTSA Counselor of the Year 1991. A Kentucky Colonel, he was also named 6th Region Boys Basketball Coach of the Year in 1970.
Leonard was an avid golfer, and after receiving a set of golf clubs for Christmas in 1964, he and his friend Jerry Rexroat played golf on the 27th of December for over 40 years in rain, snow, and sunshine, even appearing on ESPN one year. He loved the UK Wildcats, especially following the football team. His pride and joy were his children and grandchildren and he was so proud of all their accomplishments in school, in athletic endeavors and in their lives. He had many fond memories of his friends from college, his years at Western High School and all the years of playing golf with his friends, especially at Indian Springs Golf Course.
A member of Southeast Christian Church he had been a nursery volunteer, and had been active in the men's Bible Study Groups. He had also been a member of the Thoroughbred Chorus until a paralyzed vocal cord ended his ability to sing.
The family would like to thank the Hosparus team of nurses, CNAs, and other personnel for their support and care during his recent illness. Also, a special thanks to Dr. David Britt and his staff for their care over the years.
Due to current Covid 19 restrictions a private burial will be held. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a future date. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Home of the Innocents, Hosparus, or Southeast Christian Church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com
