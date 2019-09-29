|
|
Leonard Durwood Spencer
Louisville - Born on September 29, 1933, died on September 27, 2019, after an extended illness. He is survived by his wife, Marie; his children, Paula, Sandra, Audrey, Angenora, Durwood and Brenda; his older brother, John Lee Spencer; little sister, Alice Rebecca Gibbs: numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, five sisters, and his first wife, Ella Mae Eason.
Mr. Spencer was the son of Abraham and Janie May Bryant Spencer of Engelhard, NC. He left Hyde County to join the Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune in 1948. Upon being told he was too young to enlist he began a long career at the Paradise Point Officers' Club. While there, he served on the base's Equal Opportunity Commission for a number of years.
After early retirement, Spencer worked in and managed a number of restaurants, most recently, Jimbo's and J. Michael's Philly Deli, in Wilmington, NC. For several years, he appeared as an extra in films, including The Ruby Bridges Story and The Hudsucker Proxy.
Since 2009, he has lived in Louisville, where he became a member of the the Taylortown AME Zion Church. Due to his many illnesses, he came to regard the doctors and nurses who treated him as dear friends. He wished to acknowledge Dr. Timothy Bratton, Dr. Baghwan Bhimani, Dr. Chris Anggelis and their staffs.
A memorial service will be held at 6 PM on Tuesday, October 1st, at Taylortown AME Church (10901 Ballardsville Rd). A final memorial will be held in Jacksonville, NC.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2019