Leonard J. "Sonny" CombsNew Albany - Leonard J. "Sonny" Combs Jr. , 86, passed away peacefully at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital on Monday, June 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Sonny was born on November 29, 1933 in New Middletown, Indiana to the late Leonard J. Combs Sr. And Etta Mae Combs. Sonny was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He has been a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Catholic Church since 1957. Sonny was a devout Catholic and had a great love for God. Like his wife Ginger, Sonny always put others' needs first. He was always volunteering his services fixing and repairing items at Our Lady of Perpetual Help School and Church, Our Lady of Providence High School, and at other parishes throughout the New Albany Deanery. After graduating from New Middletown High School, Sonny went to Lineman Apprentice Training School. He began working for Public Service Indiana now known as Duke Energy. He retired after 42 years at Public Service Indiana. Sonny cut the grass for Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and School for 25 plus years. He took great pride in this job. Sonny was the head coach for the Fourth Grade Boys Basketball Team for 40plus years. He also was the Head Coach for the Girls Fifth, Sixth and Seventh Grade Basketball Team for three years. He was a baseball coach for his three sons that played for the New Albany Little League. Like his wife, Ginger, Sonny had a great love for Our Lady of Providence High School and was also a member of the Booster Club. He became an Honorary Graduate of Our Lady of Providence High School for all of his hard work and dedication. He was a part of the Monday Night Work Crew at Providence High School and the Wednesday Night Work Crew at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. He has instilled his work ethic not only in his five children but all of his grandchildren. Sonny served in the United States Army from 1955-1957. He was a Fourth Degree member of the Cardinal Ritter Knights of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years Ginger Combs, his sister Helen Backherms and brother Zeke Combs.Sonny is survived by his children Brian (Lisa), Richard (Barb), Terri Day (Bruce), Edward (Leslie), and Bridget Wilson (Jodie). Grandchildren: Adrienne, Brianna, Brittany, Victoria, Samantha, Brandice, Dani, Carlie, Hannah, Joseph and Wes. Great-grandchildren: Leighton, Warner, Jensen and another great-grandchild due in August. His sibling Pat (Loretta).A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00pm, June 30, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (1752 Scheller Lane) with entombment in SCI-Graceland Memorial Park.Visitation will be from 1:00-8:00pm and Monday from 10:00-11:30 Tuesday at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes (1119 E. Market St.)In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Sonny to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church or Our Lady of Providence HighSchool.