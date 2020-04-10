Resources
Leonard J. "Cowboy" Hardy

Leonard J. "Cowboy" Hardy Obituary
Leonard J. "Cowboy" Hardy

Mount Washington -

Leonard J Hardy, 74, of Mt Washington was called home on March 30, 2020. He passed away peacefully with his wife of 57 years at his side. He is preceded in death by his twin brother, Benard W. Hardy. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Nancy, daughters Sherry Stafford (Kent), Pamela Gallagher, and son Len J Hardy II (Christine). He was a wonderful "Pops" to seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, with another on the way this summer. He is also survived by his sister Bernice Sackleben (Leroy) and sister-in-law Bonny Hardy. Private visitation and funeral service will be held at Schmid Funeral Home in Mt Washington.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
