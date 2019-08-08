|
Leonard "Len" K. Peters
Louisville - Len Peters, age 79, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019 at his home in Louisville, Kentucky, surrounded by his family.
He was born on March 16,1940, the youngest of three brothers (Ronald Peters, Walter Peters), that grew up in a mining and steel working family in the hardened steel town of Monessen, PA. An avid sports fan and baseball savant, he loved his football Pittsburgh Steelers and especially the baseball Pittsburgh Pirates.
He attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering. Soon after earning his doctorate he started his teaching career at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio in 1974. Then he set his sights on a higher calling and began a twenty plus year career at the University of Kentucky, accelerating through the ranks until he reached the role of Chair of the Department of Chemical Engineering. He finished his time at the University of Kentucky as the Vice Chancellor for Research. In 1993 he started another illustrious run at Virginia Tech University in Blacksburg, Virginia, elevating to the role of Vice Provost for Research and Dean of the Graduate School. In 2003, he went to work for the Battelle Memorial Institute based in Columbus, Ohio.
During this particularly notable time in his career he led one of the world's most important and most famous scientific institutions, the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) in Washington State, run by Battelle. He directed the lab's research, development and technology staffs.
Family was a big factor when Len retired from PNNL. His retirement soon shifted locations to Louisville, Kentucky, to be nearer to his grandchildren. Also, to follow his beloved Pittsburgh Pirates and all things connected with the University of Kentucky.
He got the grandchildren visits but not the retirement. Kentucky Governor Steven Beshear recruited Len as head of the Energy and Environment department of the State Cabinet, where he served two consecutive terms. He guided the state through the transformational shifts of the coal industry, while advocating for a cleaner Kentucky environment.
His role was not an easy one, but he gained widespread praise for how gracious, fair and compassionate he was in dealing with multiple interests.
When asking to describe Len "Deac" Peters the man, the responses from all over the country described him as a man who believed in kindness, and in gratitude. A man who believed in hard work and mercy. A man who believed in love, and in sacrifice. A man who believed in service, and in dreams. A man who never forgot a name or face. A man who had one of the most powerful memories ever observed. A man who believed in his children and raised them by these principles. And a man who deeply cherished his wife Georgiana.
Len is survived by his lovely and devoted wife of 56 years, Georgiana Peters; his children Mark Peters (Ann Marie), Tracy Peters Johnson (Dennis), Craig Peters (Gabrielle) and nine beautiful grandchildren.
Visitation service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home. 12900 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40243.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. 1000 N. Beckley Station Road, Louisville, KY 40245.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made online to: (donate.lls.org) or by check to the Len and Georgiana Peters Education Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019