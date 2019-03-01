|
Leonard Lucas III
Shepherdsville - Mr. Leonard Lucas III, age 67, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky returned to his Heavenly Father on February 25, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 45 years, Linda (Anderson) Lucas; sons, Leonard Lucas IV (Leah), Joseph Jay (Tabitha), and John Brandon (Tia); 10 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 2 brothers and 4 sisters.
Funeral service will be held at 12 pm on Monday, March 4, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 12 until 8pm and on Monday from 10 am until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 1, 2019