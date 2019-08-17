|
|
Leonard "Lennie" Scarlott
Louisville - Leonard "Lennie" Scarlott, 76, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. Lennie was retired from LG&E. He was an avid fisherman and UK Sports Fan. Lennie served in the United States Navy.
He was born on November 18, 1942 in Louisville, Kentucky to John and Wanda (Tillman) Scarlott. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Lennie is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Gracie Scarlott, daughter, Denise (Kevin) Fowler, grandchildren, Nathaniel (Allison) Fowler, and Benjamin Fowler, brother, Kermit (Sharon) Scarlott, sister, Conchita "Chi Chi" Kallaher, step-mother, Maurine Scarlott, half-sisters, Susan (Terry) Whitlow, and April (Kent) Barger.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Monday, at Newcomer Funeral Home Chapel with burial and Military Honors to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 17, 2019