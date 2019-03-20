|
Leonard Thomas Ganote, Jr., 80, passed away March 17, 2019 at Norton's Hosparus Care Center after a long and valiant battle against cancer.
He was born in Louisville as the oldest son of six children of Leonard Thomas Ganote, Sr. and Auda Mae Jacobs Ganote, who raised him to become a founding member of Maple Grove Baptist Church and a staunch Kentucky Wildcat fan! He attended Southern High School. He then followed his father's footsteps to become a foreman pressman at the Standard Gravure Company in Louisville where he worked for 34 years until it closed. Then he worked for Quebecor Printing in Memphis, TN from which he retired after 11 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his twin sister, Connie Lindsey; and two sons, Jamie D. Ganote (Janice) and Stacy L. Coke.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife of nearly 40 years, Elaine Ganote; seven children, Steven Ganote, Wes Ganote (Sherrie), Kevin Coke (Patti), Sherri Camille Mills, Leonard Thomas Ganote III (Lori), David Ganote, Ben Ganote (Jamie); 26 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren. His surviving siblings include two brothers, R. David Ganote (Sharon) and Richard Ganote; and two sisters, Eva Joyce Craig and Karen E. Kraus (Craig). He will be remembered by so many wonderful nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved greatly!
To know him was to love him, and his family and countless friends were precious to him.
You are welcome to join the family on Friday, March 22, at 2:00 p.m. at a memorial service to celebrate the blessing he was at Maple Grove Baptist Church, 5911 E. Manslick Rd.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 20, 2019