Leonard "John" Wojciechowski
Leonard "John" Wojciechowski

Louisville - Leonard "John" Wojciechowski, age 54 of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Born in Heidelberg, Germany on June 13, 1966 to G.I. parents, John grew up in San Francisco and in Louisville. He graduated from Fern Creek High School in 1984, then joined the Army and served in the Military Police in Heidelberg, Germany for two years. He returned to Louisville and enrolled at the University of Louisville where he majored in German for four years. John then moved to San Francisco to be near to his maternal grandmother and lived there for 25 years where he worked as a personal assistant to a company CEO. He moved back to Louisville and was employed with the University of Louisville where he worked with a "fun group of cleaning experts". John spoke 4 languages fluently, was a skilled chef, a bicycle enthusiast, a professional photographer, an avid reader and a devout Catholic.

John is survived by his loving parents, mother Alayne Brown Wright and step-father Rodney Wright; sisters, Sandra Pelfrey (Mike) and Brittany Gergely (Richie); nieces and nephews, Brandon Shirley, Danielle Pelfrey, Mathew Pelfrey and Gage Gergely; dear old friends, Tim Glasscock and Bruce Furnish; and a host of relatives and friends in California and elsewhere.

A memorial service to remember John's legacy and life will be held locally at a later date.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
