Leonia Y. Kingrey
New Salisbury, IN - Leonia Y. Kingrey, age 77, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Leonia was born October 13, 1941 at Hampton, Tennessee to the late Virgil and Bertha Luttrell Johnson. She was retired from Kimball International in Salem, Indiana. She was of the Baptist faith.
Also preceding her in death were her husband, Stanley L. Kingrey, son, Jayson A. Kingrey and daughter, Tina Louise Kingrey.
Surviving are daughters, Kathy Kincaid (Stewart) of New Salisbury, Indiana and Delores Lloyd (Jeffrey) of Orleans, Indiana. 11 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren, sister, Shelby Jean Bradley of Fairdale, Kentucky, several nieces, nephews and friends
Funeral 1 P.M. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Swarens Funeral Home, 1405 Hwy 64 NW, Ramsey, Indiana with burial in Mount Zion Cemetery, Depauw, Indiana.
Visitation 2 - 8 P.M. Thursday and after 10 A.M. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 4, 2019